This ‘Pizza Pocket’ Hoodie Lets You Carry a Hot Slice With You at All Times

We’ve all been there: You’re strolling down the street when you happen across a pizza place and the smell of sauce, cheese, and dough entices you to grab a slice and continue on your journey. But where do you put your pizza while you carry on?
If you get in on this Pizza Pocket Hoodie Kickstarter campaign, you’ll never have to wonder that again. The hoodie features “an insulated, food grade, washable pouch” to tuck your slice into while you get shit done, or maybe while you eat your first slice. According to a press release on the matter, it’ll even keep your pizza warm.
“If you’ve ever wanted to take a slice of pizza with you when you’re on the go, this is the sweatshirt for you,” Mike H., founder of ScrapTownUSA which designed the Pizza Pocket Hoodie, told Food & Wine. “If you have never had this thought, then you’re in the wrong place.”
The Pizza Pocket Hoodie also has a hand-warmer pocket, because you shouldn’t have to eat your warm pizza with cold hands. Really, what more could you ask for from an article of clothing? This is fashion, food, and functionality, people.
“Behind the screen-printed pizza image on the chest of the sweatshirt is a zipper pocket that is designed to fit the removable insulated pouch snuggly,” the press release explains.
We can’t confirm that the vertical pizza pocket will prevent the cheese from slipping off your slice, or say how people are going to handle you smelling like pizza long after the slice is out of your pocket, but that feels like a small price to pay in the grand scheme of things.
The first 25 people to make a pledge on the Pizza Pocket Hoodie Kickstarter will get the hoodie for $49. After that, you’ll have to pledge $55 to get one. Keep in mind, though, that crowdfunded projects don’t always become real-life products. The Pizza Pocket Hoodie campaign does, however, state that “that manufacturer has been sourced and everything is ready to start the first order.” The first batch of Pizza Pocket Hoodies is expected to arrive in June, if all goes according to plan, that is.
The sweater is being touted as “the world’s first hoodie that can cleanly hold a slice of pizza.” While it may be the first hoodie to achieve that feat, it’s not the only article of clothing with a pizza pocket. There was, of course, the Pizza Pouch, a slice-shaped plastic carrier on a lanyard, and the perhaps lesser-known Pizza Parka, which was made of the same stuff as Pizza Hut’s delivery bags.
What we’re saying is, whether the Pizza Pocket Hoodie gets crowdfunded or not, there’s sure to be another innovation in pizza-carrying fashion in the future. So, whether you strike now or wait for what's to come, you probably won't have a hard time finding weird and objectively questionable ways to wear pizza. Or, you know, you could just use your hands to hold things. Just an idea.
