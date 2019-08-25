This Confusing Quesadilla/Pizza Recipe Is Getting Hilariously Trolled

Recipe videos can be a tricky thing. Ideally, it shows you something delicious while making it approachable. That should even be true when things get weird. However, a video explaining how to make a sort of quesadilla-style barbecue pizza (or is that a pizza-style barbecue quesadilla?) has been baffling viewers.
The video was shared by @_kurlykay, who linked to Twisted as the source of the recipe. Then the confusion really took off after it was re-shared by Yashar Ali, who said, "I'm calling the FBI."
These Eco-Friendly Domes Give You Breathtaking Views of the Swiss Alps
The recipe is complicated. Or, rather, it's complicated compared to say a pizza or a quesadilla. It was neatly summarized by Natasha Bertrand. "Every time I thought it would end it just ....kept ...going," she wrote. Accurate. It initially looks like a barbecue chicken quesadilla. Then it's a deep-fried quesadilla and, at that point, you would be forgiven for thinking it's being shared because its the time of year where we indulge in State Fair foods. But it's so, so far from being done. You haven't even seen it get pizzafied by the time it's being deep-fried.
The full recipe includes chicken breasts, eggs, loads of cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, pizza sauce, eggs, pepperoni, bacon, barbecue sauce, tortillas, bread crumbs, a week of vacation, nine rolls of toilet paper, and a whole lot more.
Honestly, it looks like it's worth a try if you can find someone else willing to put in all the work.
Here are some of the best reactions to this... Frankenstein's monster of cuisine.
h/t TIME
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.