News

A Bath Bomb That Looks and Smells Just Like Pizza Has People Super Confused

By Published On 06/19/2017 By Published On 06/19/2017
Pizza Bath Bomb
Etsy / Bathesda Boutique

Trending

related

Airline Gives Lifetime of Free Flights to Baby Born in Midair

related

Dogs Get Free 'Doggie Bagels' This Week at Einstein Bros. Bagels

related

NPR Is Telling Truly Awful Dad Jokes for Father's Day

related

This Madman Took Two Painful Scorpions Stings Just to See Which Hurt More

Stuff You'll Like

related

A New Drug Could Give You A Suntan Without Damaging Your Skin

related

This Dude Put a Fake Outlet up at an Airport to Troll Other Passengers

related

Cat Decides to Challenge a Lion and Its Owner Is Not Impressed

You don't have to be a pampering expert to know sausage and wet bread isn't a common smell for toiletries. Nonetheless, this hand-painted pizza bath bomb is real, and it doesn't just look like a slice, it smells like one too. 

The item comes from Bathesda Boutique on Etsy. Ashley, the store's purveyor, makes each bomb to order. She hand paints them into these beautiful wedges that look scarily like the real thing. If you like the novelty but don't want your bum to smell like supreme, you can customize the bomb with other scents the store offers. 

PIZZA DEMO!!! Will be up in the shop soon! 🍕🍕🍕

A post shared by Bath Bombs with PRIZES (@bathesda_boutique)

The store calls the bombs "deceivingly delicious," but not everyone agreed over the weekend when this slice of tub Zen started making the rounds. People couldn't seem to decide if the idea was revolting or an enviable marriage of good things. 

 

pizza bath bomb
Instagram
pizza bath bomb
Instagram

Many weren't conflicted at all, however. The bombs sold out over the weekend. It makes sense. They probably go quite well with the pizza-flavored lip balm you can also find on Etsy. 

No matter how you feel about the bath bombs, it's better than making a pizza-scented bath with an actual slice of pizza. 

h/t Bustle

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like