Pizza to the Polls Delivers While You Wait in Line to Vote

You have absolutely no excuse to skip the polls in 2020 -- unless, of course, you're voting absentee. Technicality. We've all lived through this putrid year and the country needs us now more than ever. And if you need pizza to help gird against long, socially distanced lines, Pizza to the Polls has you covered.

The nonpartisan grassroots organization, which runs on donations, has delivered 2,068 pies to voters across 19 states so far this year. With the November 3 election just around the corner, the group is gearing up to pass out even more slices.

"There's going to be a ton of lines this year," co-founder and director Scott Duncombe told CNN. "And so we will hopefully be good to go and spend that pizza money as fast as it comes in."