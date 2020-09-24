Pizza to the Polls Delivers While You Wait in Line to Vote
If you're not planning to vote absentee...
You have absolutely no excuse to skip the polls in 2020 -- unless, of course, you're voting absentee. Technicality. We've all lived through this putrid year and the country needs us now more than ever. And if you need pizza to help gird against long, socially distanced lines, Pizza to the Polls has you covered.
The nonpartisan grassroots organization, which runs on donations, has delivered 2,068 pies to voters across 19 states so far this year. With the November 3 election just around the corner, the group is gearing up to pass out even more slices.
"There's going to be a ton of lines this year," co-founder and director Scott Duncombe told CNN. "And so we will hopefully be good to go and spend that pizza money as fast as it comes in."
So how does one get in on the 'zaction? The organization relies heavily voters for information about which polling places have the longest wait times. There's even an online survey to report your polling place, where users are required to provide evidence of said line.
"Pizza brings people together," Duncombe said. "It puts a smile on their face. And that's exactly the kind of attitude we want to have going into the polling booth."
Given the pandemic, Pizza to the Polls has implemented a number of safety procedures. The organization is sending strict delivery instructions and has occasionally parked food trucks near the lines. "Before, you could walk around with an open pizza box. Nowadays, that's not really what you want to be doing," Duncombe said.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.