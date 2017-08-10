That's Not Delivery, That's a Truck of DiGiorno Pizza Scattered Across the Highway

Getting stuck in a standstill can really get you cheesed off. The frustration could be eased some if there was a door prize once you're finally moving again. Like, say, a pizza.
Some hopeful commuters may have had grand ambitions about such a situation when a truck crashed on I-30 in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday. The truck was loaded with frozen DiGiorno and Tombstone pizzas, which spilled across the interstate, stalling traffic for miles in both directions, according to the Texarkana Gazette.
No one was hurt, but someone lost a bunch of dough in the accident. "There's a lot of frozen pizzas laying out on the interstate right now," Arkansas Department of Transportation Department spokesman Danny Straessle told the Gazette. "Lots of pizza fatalities."
The Arkansas DOT provided some saucy quips while highlighting the incident, responding to inquiries from curious Tweeters. Most of the inquiries had to do with whether or not the pizza could be picked up by hungry residents.
Frozen food left sitting on the road in the sun isn't able to be redistributed or donated to an organization, the DOT noted to curious Arkies.
Crews used a tractor to clean up the mess. It wasn't a perfect solution, as you can see in the video above. It left the highway looking a little crusty.
