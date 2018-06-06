Marry Someone Who Wants to Celebrate With This Beautiful Pizza Bouquet

You're not alone if you feel like the whole wedding routine is getting a little stale. It's always the same outfits, the same speeches, and the same songs. But if we're going to change a whole culture, we're going to have to start small. For instance: replacing played-out flower arrangements with pizza bouquets.
Villa Italian Kitchen is starting this movement by giving away bouquets and boutonnieres made solely of pizza, and holy matrimony may never be the same. To enter the contest, head over to the official page and fill out the short form with your wedding date, location, etc. It'll definitely be worth entering even if you don't win because you'll get a coupon for a free slice of pizza just for trying.
This Salted Caramel Chocolate Martini Makes Dessert Obsolete
The bouquets and boutonnieres are being made by New York City-based food stylist Jessie Bearden, according to QSR, and are made of “freshly prepared pizza dough, 100 percent whole milk mozzarella, fresh California tomatoes, and zesty pepperoni.”
The contest ends on June 15, which is next Friday, so enter ASAP to ensure you're part of the pizza wedding revolution.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.