You Could Own a Home in This Italian Beach Town for Just $35

People everywhere are planning summer getaways after more than a year of more or less staying home. You could go to Florida or Mexico. Or you could try your luck at winning a fully renovated townhouse in a picturesque southern Italian beach town and go on a permanent vacation. That may sound expensive and impossible, but thanks to a British couple, it looks like it's more attainable than ever before. After raffling off their Tuscan villa and raising $69,000 for charity in 2020, Jon and Annmarie Nurse have decided to do it again. This time, they’re raffling off a home in the Calabria region of Italy. Tickets cost $35 and all proceeds from raffle entries will go to Braccio di Ferro, a local Italian children’s hospice program, according to a spokesperson.

The winner will get to own a fully renovated and fully furnished home in the city center of Pizzo Calabro. They’ll also get two flights to Italy, a car rental, and accommodations for two nights while they sign over ownership of the home. Transfer taxes and legal fees will also be covered, so it sounds like it’ll be a piece of cake for whoever ends up winning. The house boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen, dining area, and balconies with views of the town and the water. All that is great, but it's the location that really makes the house worthwhile. It’s close to town and the beach. This Italian villa is valued at $240,000, so $35 is a steal.

Raffle tickets will be on sale through September 16 or until all 10,000 tickets are sold. As word spreads, ticket sales will likely increase so don’t wait to throw your hat in the ring. If you’re ready to ditch your current digs for the Italian coast, head to the Nurse family’s website and enter to win. It just might be your lucky day. h/t Travel & Leisure

