A Passenger Was Trapped Inside an Airplane Bathroom for an Entire Flight

Plane doors are having a moment—a confusing one, if you will. Those that shouldn't open, open. Those that, instead, are designed to be opened, simply don't.

Just a few days after the infamous Alaska Airlines incident where a plane's door plug burst open and flew off mid-flight, the Indian low-cost airline SpiceJet is making headlines for a malfunctioning lavatory door on one of its flights, which resulted in one passenger getting stuck in the plane bathroom for the entire duration of the flight.

Luckily, the flight wasn't too long (one hour and 45 minutes)—but it was long enough to (potentially) make anyone stuck in that position panic. According to The Independent, the passenger in question was on a flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Wednesday, and after heading to the lavatories, he wasn't able to get out and found himself trapped.

The crew tried multiple attempts to unlock the door from the outside (which, according to one Reddit comment on the matter, should be more than feasible due to the lavatory door design), but they weren't successful. They then proceeded to slip a note under the door, which encouraged the passenger to remain calm and not panic.

"We are landing in a few mins," reads the note, which went viral on social media. "So please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open [an] engineer will come. Do not panic."