This Is What Happens When a Plane Door Is Opened Mid-Flight

Published On 01/28/2018
ASAP Science

There's something about air travel that makes many people panic. Despite knowing air travel is far safer than traveling in a car, many people spend the majority of their flight thinking about all the terrible things that could happen in the sky.

The ASAP Science YouTube channel has a scientific explanation for anyone who fears getting sucked out of an open door mid-flight. (Unfortunately, it's as terrifying as the trailer for The Mummy with the sound effects removed.)

As ASAP Science explains, planes often fly at 30,000 to 45,000 feet, but planes are pressurized to mimic the pressure of 8,000 to 10,000 feet. The higher the altitude, the less air pressure is present outside the plane, but the pressure inside the plane is constant.

If this somehow happened on your flight, it'd be bad news. The plane would depressurize in 0.5 seconds, and everything that's not tied down would be sucked out the door. It sounds pretty much like how you see it constantly in movies. Additionally, the plane might start to break apart, and there's not a whole lot of oxygen that high up in the air. 

It's not a great situation. But you shouldn't worry about it. There's so much pressure inside the plane that it would take the Incredible Hulk to open the door. The doors are additionally secured by electronic or mechanical locks.

Moreover, plane accidents are pretty rare. And recent data is even more encouraging. 2016 was the second safest year for flying. 

To get all the details on what happens when a door opens, and why you probably shouldn't waste a spare thought on it, watch ASAP Science's video above.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

