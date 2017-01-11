Wild Crosswinds Make Plane Miss Landing

If flying ties your stomach into knots, this isn't the kind of thing you'll want to see. A plane landing at England's Birmingham International Airport had a little trouble touching down Saturday when strong crosswinds pushed the plane off course.

In the video posted to YouTube by user "flugsnug," the Airbus A321 gets turned a bit to the side as it attempts to land. The plane had to pull up and give the landing another go. On the second pass, the pilot gets the plane down safely. No one was hurt, thought the close call might have had some passengers a little shaken up.

It's an intense moment, but not all that uncommon. As Mashable notes, pilots frequently deal with crosswinds like this and are trained to handle it, as the pilot in the video above does. A similar video spread like wildfire across the internet in 2012 and commercial pilot Daniel Fahl told CNN it's nothing to be concerned about. "It does look dramatic," he said, "but that's just because the airplanes are so susceptible to the wind. But that's how they're designed. They're designed to be weather vanes that point into the wind.