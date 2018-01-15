Plane Stops Halfway Down a Cliff After Terrifying Landing on Icy Runway

A commercial flight carrying 162 passengers hit an icy runway in the northern Turkey province of Trabzon on Saturday evening. The Boeing 737-800, which took off from Ankara, skidded off the runway and stopped halfway down a cliff on the edge of the Black Sea.
The images of the Pegasus Airlines plane precariously placed feet from the water's edge are terrifying. Fortunately, the airline said in a statement there were no injuries among the 168 people aboard the plane, which included four cabin crew and two pilots. Everyone on the plane was safely evacuated.
Yuksel Gordu, a passenger on the plane, told Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency, "It's a miracle we escaped. We could have burned, exploded, flown into the sea. Thank God for this. I feel like I’m going crazy when I think about it."
Trabzon International Airport was closed after the incident and didn't reopen until Sunday.
An investigation was launched into how the incident happened. The senior pilot told investigators that the plane's right engine began to speed up suddenly during landing, throwing the plane off-course and toward the sea, reports ABC. That pilot handed controls over to his co-pilot after the plane touched down. Passenger accounts appear to corroborate the story, though the investigation is ongoing.
The video above shows passenger-filmed footage of the evacuation.
