This Guy Just Took Airplane Manspreading to a Whole New Level

And as a TikTok that recently went viral shows, some people break said rules by occupying more space than they should. "The way this man took manspreading to another level on my flight," reads the overtext of the video, which has reached almost 5 million views as of this writing.

Plane etiquette is definitely a thing, but unfortunately so are people who just choose to not respect it. From those passengers who stick their bare feet in inappropriate places to those who misuse overhead bins , there are constantly unwritten etiquette rules being broken on planes.

In the TikTok, a man sitting on an aisle seat is shown spreading one of his legs not only across the aisle, but into the poster's seat space. The comment section was quick to fire up. "Across the aisle is crazyy," said one user.

One might think it's a tall guy's solution to an uncomfortable problem. While being tall on planes is definitely not ideal as the seat space is usually too narrow, this surely isn't the way to go, as you're invading another person's personal space. Tall people in the comments agree. "Tbh I also go into the aisle but not into another person's seat??" points out one person. "6ft 4 man here," says another user. "Can confirm this needs to happen on flights but the fact his foot has crossed into your foot area is too much—extend into the aisle."

Other commenters are, instead, taking the funny and vengeful route. "Put your foot on his foot. I think he needs affection," reads one comment. "Imagine falling asleep like that and being woken up by the trolley crashing into your leg," says another person.

But if we were to give actual advice, should you find yourself in this situation, your best bet is probably to ask the person to move their foot back. And if they don't, don't make a scene—nobody wants to fight in a tin can 30,000 feet above the ground! Reach out to a flight attendant and they should try and take care of the issue for you.