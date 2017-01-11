Near-Death Story From 'Planet Earth II' Producer Is Terrifying

Planet Earth II is well underway (even if it hasn't hit the U.S. yet), and it has already provided some incredible moments, like the near-death experience of an iguana that went viral. The scenes can be so perfect that they're almost impossible to believe. But what audiences don't see is the months of work that can go into getting a single shot like that incredible video of a swimming sloth.

It's often not just the amount of time it takes to get a shot that drops jaws, but what the producers and crew go through to get that shot. Six producers have shared crazy stories from the production of Planet Earth II with The Guardian. One story, in particular, will get your heart pumping.