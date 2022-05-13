Nearly 4,500 Cases of This Dessert Are Being Recalled
Planet Oat is taking two flavors of its non-dairy frozen dessert off shelves.
Thousands of cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert are being recalled due to possible undeclared peanut contamination.
According to the FDA, 4,481 cases of the dairy-free ice-cream-like dessert are being taken off shelves. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that some Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl product, which contains peanuts, was packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough container, which does not contain peanuts. People who have severe allergies or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of severe or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Both ice cream flavors have a best-by date of December 17, 2022.
See all product information below:
Although the product was distributed nationally to retail stores in the Continental United States, no illnesses were reported in connection with this recall. If you suspect you may have purchased one of the items listed above, you may return the product to the retail location where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange. Consumers with questions may contact consumer affairs at 1-800-242-2423 Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm EST.