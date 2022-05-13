Nearly 4,500 Cases of This Dessert Are Being Recalled

Thousands of cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert are being recalled due to possible undeclared peanut contamination.

According to the FDA, 4,481 cases of the dairy-free ice-cream-like dessert are being taken off shelves. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that some Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl product, which contains peanuts, was packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough container, which does not contain peanuts. People who have severe allergies or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of severe or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products. Both ice cream flavors have a best-by date of December 17, 2022.

See all product information below: