You Can See 5 Planets All at Once This Weekend

Summer is a fabulous time for parades of every sort. Pride parades, Fourth of July parades, and… planetary parades?

A rare five-planetary parade—or, more technically, a planetary alignment—is literally in the stars for this weekend. On Saturday, June 17, five planets—Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus, and Mercury—will be most visible in the eastern sky roughly an hour before sunrise, though Star Walk notes the alignment could still be visible (if a bit dimmer) for a few days after this date.

There are, as is usually the case with any stargazing event, plenty of caveats to this. Star Walk reports that two of those planets—Neptune and Uranus—will be a bit trickier to spot than the other three. Both Neptune and Uranus will require binoculars or a small telescope and Mercury will be low on the horizon, though the others should be viewable with your naked eye. And we'll all have to cross our fingers for clear skies for the best viewing conditions, as well.

This is a rare celestial event. Five planets aligned similarly earlier this year, as well as in June 2022. But prior to that, it hadn't happened for almost two decades, as USA Today reported.

For the best chance at seeing all five planets this weekend, you'll of course want to be mindful of the timing as well as ensuring that you're looking at planets, not stars. (As StarWalk notes, planets don’t twinkle, but stars do.) You'll also want to be somewhere where the sky is as dark as possible and where light pollution is minimal. You can locate where the nearest dark site is on this website, and for current light pollution conditions, you can take a look at this map.