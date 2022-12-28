You Could See Every Planet in the Solar System in the Sky Tonight

Put down your TV remote and, quite literally, go outside. A gorgeous space occurrence is blessing the skies, and you could spot every planet in the solar system right above you.

Today, Wednesday December 28, is the day in which all the planets in our solar system will be visible at the same time. The event is quite rare, as it usually happens roughly every one to two years, according to Space.com.

Excluding the Earth, eager skywatchers will get the chance to see five of them with the naked eye, and that includes Venus, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars, which will be lined up in that order. Uranus and Neptune, instead, will be visible only through binoculars or a telescope due to their greater distance from us. You'll be able to find Uranus in between Mars and Jupiter, while Neptune will be positioned between Saturn and Jupiter.

To help you better see the rare occurrence and to also celebrate it, the Virtual Telescope Project is hosting a livestream starting at 12:30 pm EST today. You can watch it here, or on the project's YouTube channel.