Mr. Peanut Is Getting His Own Peanut-Flavored Beer

Was anyone asking for this? Not really. Are you a little curious what it tastes like? Probably.
Planters has announced a collaboration with Noon Whistle Brewing out of Lombard, Illinois. The beer, which is begging to be talked about exclusively in puns, is called Mr. IPA-Nut. It's Planters' first foray into the world of craft beer.
While it feels like a stunt beer -- something increasingly familiar with the recent release of beers from Dunkin' Donuts and IHOP -- peanuts and beer go together like, well, uh, salty things and beer. It's a good combo, and the salty flavor comes across in the brew. "Mr. IPA-Nut has a unique citrus aroma with a hint of honey-roasted peanuts followed by a slightly salty finish," says Ashley Tople, marketing director for Planters.
"It would have been easy to make a great stout or porter with nuts, but Planters wanted to prove that nuts go great with any style beer," Michael Condon, owner of Noon Whistle, said in a statement. "We took their Honey Roasted Peanuts and made a great IPA that highlights both hops and peanuts."
Condon is probably right about a stout or porter being a logical choice, but it's a stunt that invites curiosity nonetheless. Unfortunutely, you can only pick up a four-pack of the nutty combination at select stores in Illinois and the Noon Whistle brewery starting on October 27.
This Looks Like The Scariest Movie In Years
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.