Planters Is Hiring 9 'Peanutters' to Travel the Country in a Giant Peanut

Mr. Peanut is alive and well and he's looking for nine outgoing friends to join him on the cross-country road trip of a lifetime . The so-called "Peanutters" will go on a yearlong tour of the US, spreading nuts and cheer to everyone they meet. They'll travel via NUTmobile , a flashy street-legal bus that looks like a giant peanut with wheels.

As silly as it sounds, the Peanutter team is no joke. Acting as spokespeople for the Planters brand, they're required to bring professional media training to the role. As Planters puts it, the NUTmobiles are "PR firms on wheels."

Chosen applicants will be required to pitch to media outlets and influencers, secure media hits, execute events, manage social media accounts, and of course, take turns driving the NUTmobile. There are three NUTmobiles in total and Peanutters will be divided into teams of three, each of which will maintain their own road-ready peanut.

Resume-wise, applicants should have the following qualifications:

A bachelor’s degree (preferably focused in business, PR, marketing, journalism, communications, or media management)

A valid driver's license

Experience working in and/or managing teams

Fluent in English, Spanish a bonus

According to the company, Peanutter applicants should also have the right personality for the job. That means they're outgoing, creative, friendly, exuberant, "always on," and adventurous.