Planters Is Hiring a Crew of "Peanutters" to Drive a 26-Foot Nut Called the Nutmobile

Courtesy of Planters

The pandemic has changed the way people look at work and left many folks leaving the industries they've worked in for years to pursue new ventures. If you're in the latter camp but aren't sure what you want to do, Planters has an opportunity for you. The company intends to bring on a group of "Peanutters" to drive a 26-foot nut around the nation. Did we mention you get to kick it with Mr. Peanut? The folks behind Planters Peanuts are seeking three people to drive Mr. Peanut around in the Nutmobile. They'll make stops in cities across the nation, appearing at events and doing good deeds along the way. While this may sound too good to be true, it's the real deal. The job is a full-time paid gig that'll run from June 2022 to June 2023 for selected winners.

Courtesy of Planters

"Since bringing the Planters brand into the Hormel Foods family, we've been looking forward to welcoming a new class of Peanutters to represent Planters brand across the country," Jaynee Dykes, associate marketing director for Planters, said in a press release. "This is Hormel Foods' first class of Peanutters and we are excited to keep this beloved tradition alive and continue to add substance to our fans' lives as we visit them in their hometowns." If you're chosen to be a Peanutter, your responsibilities will include: Representing Planters in media interviews and appearances with local radio, TV, and digital publications

Delighting fans across the country at community events

Engaging in consumer interactions and ensuring attendees "have a nutty time" and a positive experience with both the Nutmobile and Mr. Peanut

Working alongside people who perform small acts and good deeds in their communities during volunteer opportunities Planters is looking for three recent college grads with a bachelor's degree, preferably in sales and marketing, and experience in communications, advertising, public relations, or a related field. They should enjoy travel, have "an appetite for adventure," and have nut puns on deck at all times. To apply, provide a cover letter, resume, and short video about why you're the right person for the Peanutter job here by Monday, January 24.

