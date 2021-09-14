Here's Your Chance to Score a Weekend Stay in the Planters NUTMobile
Warning: nut puns ahead.
Sleeping in odd and unusual places has become somewhat of its own luxury. Beyond houseboats and treehouses, there are also giant potatoes and sewer pipes. Now, thanks to Planters, there is also a giant peanut.
The brand is moving to Hormel Foods in Minnesota, and to “shellebrate” (Planter’s words, not mine!), it's turning the iconic NUTMobile into a high-end inn for the ultimate weekend getaway. For the weekend of October 1 through October 3, the NUTMobile will be upgraded to the INN a NUTshell retreat and parked on the waterfront in Duluth, Minnesota.
Fans of Planters will have the opportunity to win a stay in the NUTshell retreat, along with a $1,500 travel stipend, a veritable war chest of Planters products like Cheez Balls, Mixed Nuts, and Cashews to enjoy, a custom Planters Mr. Peanut eye mask and robe, and a slew of activities including hiking and kayaking.
"As the Planters brand makes Minnesota home, we want our fans to experience the state like never before with this unique stay," said Rafik Lawendy, head of marketing for the Planters brand, in a press release.
The catch? There’s only a very limited window to win an opportunity to stay in the legume-shaped abode. On September 17 at 12 pm CT, you can try to book the INN a NUTshell stay for the cost of a jar of Planters peanuts—$3.59. Visit MrPeanutInnANutshell.com and be prepared to be a very speedy typer because only the first entrant will be able to stay in the 26-foot-long peanut.
For everyone else? You'll just have to recreate the nutty experience at home.