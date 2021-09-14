Here's Your Chance to Score a Weekend Stay in the Planters NUTMobile

Sleeping in odd and unusual places has become somewhat of its own luxury. Beyond houseboats and treehouses, there are also giant potatoes and sewer pipes. Now, thanks to Planters, there is also a giant peanut.

The brand is moving to Hormel Foods in Minnesota, and to “shellebrate” (Planter’s words, not mine!), it's turning the iconic NUTMobile into a high-end inn for the ultimate weekend getaway. For the weekend of October 1 through October 3, the NUTMobile will be upgraded to the INN a NUTshell retreat and parked on the waterfront in Duluth, Minnesota.

Fans of Planters will have the opportunity to win a stay in the NUTshell retreat, along with a $1,500 travel stipend, a veritable war chest of Planters products like Cheez Balls, Mixed Nuts, and Cashews to enjoy, a custom Planters Mr. Peanut eye mask and robe, and a slew of activities including hiking and kayaking.