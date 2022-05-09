This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.

Play will fly from Boston to Iceland for the first time on May 11. So, from May 9-12, you’ll be able to find flights out of Boston for as little as $99 to Iceland, Paris, Dublin, and Copenhagen. The price is alluring, but like other budget airlines, you’re going to have to pay for amenities like a carry-on bag, checked luggage, or a meal.

The airline started flights out of Baltimore in April, will soon offer flights from New York Stewart Airport, and will add Orlando in the fall. However, this sale is only for flights out of Boston, and there is certainly some fine print to note.

You’ll be able to take advantage of $99 flights to Iceland with travel on Sundays from September 4 to November 13. Flights to the other three destinations start at $129. Those flights are available on Wednesdays from September 7 to November 16.

While the options are a bit limited, it’s a cheap trip to Europe. Moreover, Play offers free layovers in Iceland if you want to stay there a day or two before heading to your final destination. However, that free perk is not currently available on its website. So, you need to call a representative to get that booked, a representative previously told Thrillist.

You should always know what you’re getting into with a budget airline. The extras can add up, and the experience is different. (Read about our experience on the first Play flight out of the US.) Be sure to add up those extras you’ll require before purchasing. Nonetheless, it’s an easy way to save a little on your travel to get a little extra out of the destination.