You Can Get 20% Off Flights to Europe This Week Only

Instead of the usual bouquet of flowers or box of chocolates, this year you could aim for a more scenic Valentine's Day gift—like, say, a romantic trip.

Don't get too financially alarmed, though. Play, the low-cost Icelandic airline, has got your back. For this week only, you can score 20% off on roundtrip flights to 24 European destinations when booking your tickets.

Think of it as a helping hand to book the romantic trip of your and your partner's dreams. With Play's Valentine's Day deal, you can fly to some of Europe's most iconic destinations, including Iceland, Paris, London, Copenhagen, Dublin, Berlin, Stockholm, and more. Departing airports include Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), New York Stewart International Airport (SWF), and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

You have to act relatively quick. The deal is open through February 10 until midnight (ET), and it is valid for travel from February 5, 2023 through May 31, 2023, or September 1, 2023 through October 31, 2023.

In order to snag the deal, just make sure you add the promo code PLAYLOVE when booking your flights, which you can do right here. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, and you can learn more about this promotion here.