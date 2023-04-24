This Flash Sale Is Offering Massively Cheap Flights to Europe

You can turn off that Google Flights alert now. The low-cost Icelandic airline Play is currently having a flash sale to some of Europe's main hubs, and you only have two days to snag the deal.

Through April 26, passengers traveling from DC-area airports, including Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), can get 20% off flights to select routes in Europe. Among the participating destinations, travelers can choose to head over to Iceland, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, or Stansted (London).

The promotion is valid for travel between September and December 2023, and the price is already inclusive of taxes and fees (except baggage fees). To get your next flight to Europe at a discounted rate, simply visit Play's website and book your tickets.

To add some fun to the mix, the airline is also giving away much-coveted vouchers to a few lucky Tauruses out there. Last year, the carrier inaugurated flights in the US on April 20, and to celebrate its one-year anniversary, it is gifting 20 travelers born on that same day a $350 voucher each to use on their next roundtrip flights. If you or a friend of yours are born on April 20, you can submit an entry for a chance to win right here, and you have until April 26 to do so.