This Airline's Flash Sale Has $99 Flights to Europe Right Now

Whether you're itching to visit European Christmas markets or you're on the edge of your seat for some good skiing abroad, Play is here to help you get there for cheap.

The low-cost Icelandic airline just announced a wild winter flash sale, and it is offering one-way flights connecting the US and nine European destinations for as low as $99. With this promo, there's a city or country for every taste and every travel plan. Depending on whether you're looking for a city-centric experience or a more nature-filled trip, travelers can choose to head over to Iceland, Paris, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Berlin, Athens, Frankfurt, or Amsterdam. And in terms of departing hubs, that's pretty flexible too, as passengers can take off from Boston, New York, or Washington DC.

As it often goes with these incredible deals, you have to make up your mind pretty quickly. You have through November 3 to snag the promotion, which is valid for winter flights between November 2023 and March 2024.

If you're still surprised by how cheap these flights are, let us reassure you that there is no trick here—if anything, there's extra treats as well. As part of the promo, tickets in this deal include Play's Basic Bundle, which allows you to bring one small personal item aboard for no extra cost. Also, the price is already inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges, and you'll only have to pay for bags (if you decide to bring them) and other extra charges.

For more information and to grab your tickets, you can visit Play's website.