Get a Half-Price Flight to Europe with This Airline's Flash Sale

Still looking for a sweet gift for the world traveler in your life? You might give their favorite present under the tree this year with this stellar flash sale on flights to Europe. Starting today, Icelandic low-cost carrier Play Airlines is offering 50% off 2024 flights to select European destinations to celebrate the end of 2023. But you gotta act fast, since this special flash sale is only live until December 23 at midnight, EST.

Besides being an awesome gift, the sale is a great excuse to get away and relax if you've had a stressful holiday season or to get ahead of those winter blues. Not ready to travel so soon in the new year? You're in luck, since the flash sale is valid for flights booked between not only from January to May 2024, but also between September and October 2024. Fall in Amsterdam, here we come!

Amsterdam not your cup of tea for this trip? No worries, there are many other popular destinations included in the sale. The deal includes flights to London, Paris, Berlin, Dublin, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Iceland, Play Airlines' home base.

Travelers leaving the US have a handful of departing airports to choose from too. Participating airports include Boston Logan International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and New York Stewart International Airport.

The sale prices include mandatory taxes, fees and carrier charges, but restrictions and baggage fees may apply. The sale is live for a limited time now, so head over and book your flight on Play's website.