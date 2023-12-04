This Airline's Holiday Flash Sale Has Flights to Europe Starting at $79

If you're one of our loyal Thrillist readers, you already know that right now is an excellent time to fly to Europe for very cheap, but we just caught wind of one of the best European flight deals we've seen announced in some time.

Beginning Monday, Icelandic low-cost airline Play Airlines is running a holiday flash sale offering flights to Europe starting at just $79 one-way.

If you're thinking that sounds too good to be true, here are the details: The deal includes one-way flights from the US to Reykjavik, Iceland starting at $79, and one-way flights from the US to Dublin, London, Amsterdam, or Paris starting at $99. Travelers can depart from Boston, New York, or Washington DC and the deal is available for roundtrip travel through April 2024.

The deal applies to Play's no-frills Basic Bundle, which includes the ability to fly with one small personal item in your discount fare and also includes all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Additional baggage and perks will cost you extra.

According to a statement by Play CEO Birgir Jónsson, the airline is celebrating a year with its "highest consumer demand since operations began in the US," so the flight deal is Play's way of giving back to its customers for the holiday season.

The sale is running through December 8, 2023 at 11:59 pm ET. For more information or to book your flight, you can visit the Play Airlines website.