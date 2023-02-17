This Airline's Flash Sale Will Get You 20% Off Flights to Europe

Play’s President Day Sale is putting the Icelandic airline's already low-cost flights on an additional discount. Between February 17 and February 21, customers can get 20% off of already-budget flights out of Baltimore, Boston, New York, and Washington Dulles.

The discounted flights will be to Iceland, Dublin, Stansted, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Berlin, and Brussels. You will be able to book the discounted fare for travel dates between March and May 2023, and from September to October 2023. To get the deal, use the code PLAYPRES23 at checkout.

Some sample flights include:

Boston to Stockholm on April 12, April 26 through May 31 and September 5 through October 24.

Washington Dulles to Dublin on May 2 through May 30, and September 5 through October 24.

New York Steward International to Iceland on between February 28 and May 30, and September 5 through October 31.



You can also choose just how much of an experience you want by choosing between the three different bundle options to further customize your experience. The three options are the Basic, Value, and Flex bundles.

The Basic adds one personal item to your booking at a low cost.

The Value adds one personal item, a checked bag, and a carry-on bag, as well as priority boarding and middle/back seat selection.

The Flex adds everything from the Value Bundle as well as seat selection anywhere on the plane and the ability to change flight dates without additional fees to the booking.



You can book flights through FlyPlay.com, and check out all the terms and conditions on the deals landing page. Blackout dates will apply, and there will be additional fees for baggage. Most discounted travel dates will be for Tuesday or Saturday travel.