This Airline's Flash Sale Has 25% Off Flights to Europe This Summer

Summer is around the corner and your next Europe-bound trip could be even closer. Thanks to Play Airlines's latest flash deal, this summer you could travel to some of the most iconic European destinations at a heavily discounted rate.

Starting today and continuing through March 26, you can snag 25% off flights connecting select US cities to Iceland, Berlin, Dublin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Paris, and London. And if you're worried about the departing cities, just know that there are plenty of airport options to choose from, including Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport.

In regards to travel dates, you have a lot of flexibility with those too. The deal is valid for travel between April and June 2024, between August and November 2024, or from January to February 2025.

Some extra fees, including baggage fees, may apply—but don't stress, as all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges are already included in the price you pay upfront.

Visit Play’s website to snag the deal and enjoy your well-deserved European summer.