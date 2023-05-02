This Airline Is Offering 15% Off Gift Cards This Week

If you still haven't figured out what you are getting your parents for for their upcoming holidays, or are pondering what to get the new graduate in your life, Play is offering a deal on gift cards for flights that will make you the most popular person in your family this summer. From now until May 5, you can purchase discounted gift cards for Play's cheap flights to Europe.

The gift cards will be 15% off, meaning you can gift (or purchase for yourself) a flight to one of Play's 30 European destinations at a discounted rate. To get the deal, you'll need to enter the promo code PLAYGIFT at checkout. The gift cards can be purchased through this website. For example, you can purchase a $300 gift card and only pay $255.

You can explore all of the deals available from Play on the airline's website. There are plenty of flights from the US to Europe that are under $300, including a roundtrip flight from Baltimore to Paris for just $299.

And hey, you don't necessarily have to give a flight to someone else. You could always get yourself a "Congratulations on Making it to May" gift in the form of a trip to Paris, or Reykjavik, or Dublin.