This Flash Sale Is Offering Super-Cheap Flights to Europe Right Now

If you haven't booked your fall flights to Europe yet, now's definitely the right time—but you have to be quick if you want to lock in shockingly low airfare.

Icelandic low-cost carrier Play is having a massive sale on flights to Europe, but it is available only for a little while. Starting today and through May 29, you can snag flights to popular European cities from the US for 35% off their original price.

Travelers have a good amount of choices when it comes to departure hubs, too. Participating US airports include Baltimore, Boston, New York's Stewart Airport, and Washington Dulles. Once you set your departure spot, you can pick your destination among different cities and countries across Europe, including Reykjavik, Paris, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, and Glasgow.

The sale is valid for fall travel, and dates vary depending on the destination. For flights to Reykjavik, Paris, London, and Dublin, the sale applies for travel from September 1 through December 15, while travelers looking to head over to Amsterdam or Glasgow will have to travel anytime from September 1 through October 31 to snag the deal.

Getting your promo fares is simple. Just head over to Play's website, pick your flights, and use the promo code "PLAYMEMDAY."