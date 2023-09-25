Play Airlines Is Offering a Major Discount on Flights to Europe Right Now

You might not know this, but there is an entire day dedicated to travelers around the world. World Tourism Day is coming up on September 27, and to celebrate, the low-cost carrier Play is launching a very limited-time flash sale.

From September 25 to September 30, avid travelers will be able to snag Play flights to some of the most iconic European destinations at a 30% discount. Without breaking the bank, you'll soon be able to jet off to a slew of famous cities, including Reykjavík, Copenhagen, London, Liverpool, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris, Athens, and Glasgow.

On top of flaunting low prices, the deal includes a great amount of flexibility as well. Travelers can choose to take off from some of the main US hubs, including Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport, and the promotion is available for travel between October 2023 and March 2024. Some blackout dates apply, including flights from December 15, 2023 to January 8, 2024 and from March 22 to 31, 2024.

In terms of limitations, there sure aren't many. The price is already inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges, and you'll only have to pay up for applicable baggage fees and extras.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit Play's website.