You Take 15% Off Gift Cards From This Airline for the Holidays

Play, the budget airline from Iceland, has constructed an advent calendar full of flight deals you can virtually unwrap this month.

Instead of the 12 Days of Christmas, it will celebrate Iceland’s 13 Santas tradition by rolling out 13 days of deals. Play’s Yule Lad special offers a new discount every day from December 12 to Christmas Eve. Each promotion is announced the day it is available. On December 17, you can get 15% off Play gift cards.

Purchase a gift card from Play online, and it will take 15% off. That means you could buy it for yourself and save 15% on a flight. Even a small gift card purchase can be useful because they are valid on more than just fares. You can use Play gift cards to pay for the many budget airline fees you might encounter, like reserving a seat, paying for baggage, or just getting some food on the way.

The airline, which offers low-cost flights from the US to 22 European destinations, flies out of Boston, Baltimore/Washington, DC, and New York Stewart Airport. It has also announced plans to begin flights out of Washington Dulles International Airport in 2023. The 15% discount is only available on December 17 until midnight ET, so get on it.