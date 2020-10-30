Play-Doh's New 'Grown Up Scents' Include Coffee, Fresh Cut Grass & More

A life well lived is rich with scent memories. Fresh cut grass. Cookouts. Play-Doh. And now the maker of the latter is mixing up the former.

Play-Doh Grown Up Scents features familiar aromas meant for “anyone who loves a good laugh,” Play-Doh and Creative Play General Manager Leena Vadaketh told HuffPost. They include Overpriced Latte, Spa Day, Mom Jeans, Dad Sneakers, Grill King, and Lord of the Lawn.

A description on Amazon, where the six packs were released on October 12 and are presently sold out, describes the odors a little more precisely as coffee, floral, clean denim, rubber, smoked meats and fresh cut grass, respectively. The brown, pink, blue, white, red, and green colors approximate their corresponding fragrances.

The modeling compound masters have previously produced baked good, fruit, and holiday-scented varieties. Starter-packs of the originally perfumed squishy stuff, which is nostalgic in its own right, are still available on Amazon and at local retailers for around five bucks.