A European Budget Airline Will Fly from a New North American City This Year

Budget airlines running trans-Atlantic flights come and go. It just seems to be the circle of life in the world of budget airlines.

Play, a budget airline from Iceland, has been flying routes from the US to Europe through Iceland for nearly a year. It has slowly added hubs in the US, offering trips from Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), and New York (SWF). Now, the airline has announced that it will again expand its North American footprint with flights from Toronto to Europe.

Though, it's not the airport you probably think of when you imagine flying into or out of Toronto. Instead, the airline will fly out of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport beginning on June 22 of this year. Flights will depart Toronto for more than 22 European destinations, including Iceland, Paris, Berlin, London, Copenhagen, and other cities.

To celebrate the announcement, the airline is offering low-cost flights from Toronto. Through January 31, you'll find flights to Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Gothenburg, London, and Paris for $169. It will also have flights to Iceland for $129. Those flights can be taken between August and October.

You might not see Play's logo or planes at the airport quite yet, but you can get ahead of the game and grab a low-cost flight to Europe. However, as we said when Thrillist flew one of Play's first US flights, the fares cover just the price of getting on the plane. Play runs an à la carte-style system. So, if you want to pick your seat, bring bags, or eat a meal, that will cost extra. Nonetheless, if you plan well and figure out your final costs before booking, you might wind up with an affordable late-summer trip to Europe.