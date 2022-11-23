Take 40% Off Flights to Europe with This Black Friday Flight Sale

If you look for deals on flights, you know that the end of the year is not the best time to fly. Rising prices around the holidays and crowded airports can make for a rough journey.

It can, however, be a great time to buy flights for the coming year. That is especially true if you manage to track down a Travel Tuesday sale for an exciting destination. Play, a budget airline based out of Iceland, is running just such a sale from November 24 to 29.

Play will offer 35% off flights from the US to Iceland and 40% off flights from the US to its 23 other destinations across Europe. Those European hubs include London, Paris, Dublin, Berlin, and many other locales. If you purchase during those three days, you will be able to select travel from November 24 through March 31, 2023.

Play only recently began flying from the US to Europe. Some would-be Icelandic adventurers will need to travel out of one of three US cities. And that doesn’t include Orlando, where the airline had once planned to expand. The discounted flights are only available out of Boston (BOS), Baltimore/Washington, DC (BWI), and New York (SWF).

Still, even if you have to get to one of those cities first, you may find that you’re still saving money. Play’s flights are already low-cost. Trimming a little extra off that makes the flights quite alluring.

Though, you should always do a little notebook math when booking with a budget airline. There are a lot of fees that can add up. Though, the airline calls it a la carte pricing. That means the base price you see in the sale doesn’t account for much more than the promise of taking you from one location to another. If you want to choose your own seat, there is a fee. If you want food, you’ll have to pay for that. Luggage? That is going to cost. But, if you are willing to fly without frills, you can save some money and spend that saved cash at your final destination.