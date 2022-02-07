Take 25% Off Fall Flights to Europe in This Airline's Valentine's Day Sale
If you're looking ahead to better traveling days, Play has a big discount available come Valentine's Day.
Omicron has messed with travel plans, but if you're looking to make travel plans for later in the year, Play has a Valentine's Day sale that could be the jumping-off point for an adventure.
The Iceland-based budget airline that recently started flying out of the US will be running a sale that can land you 25% off your flights. The discount is available to book from February 14 to February 20. The travel dates are all over the place, varying based on both departure and destination with some restrictions on travel days.
The discount is valid on flights to Europe out of Boston, Baltimore, and New York Stewart in New Windsor, New York. Play just started servicing the latter of that trio. If you can work with the restrictions on the discounted flights, you can dig up flights to Reykjavik, Brussels, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Paris, Gothenburg, and Dublin.
Here's a breakdown of the destinations and flight dates for the departure cities.
Out of New York Stewart:
- To Iceland Keflavik (KEF), Dublin (DUB), and Brussels (BRU) on Mondays between September 5 - October 24, 2022
- To Berlin (BER), Copenhagen (CPH), and London (STN) on Tuesdays between September 6 - October 25, 2022
- To Paris (CDG) and Gothenburg (GOT) on Sundays between September 4 - October 23, 2022
Out of Baltimore/Washington International:
- To Iceland Keflavik (KEF) on Wednesdays between April 20 - June 8 & September 7 - October 26, 2022
- To Dublin (DUB) on Mondays between May 2 - June 7 & September 5 - October 24, 2022
- To Brussels (BRU) on Mondays between May 24 - June 7 & September 5 - October 24, 2022
- To Berlin (BER), Copenhagen (CPH), and London (STN) on Tuesdays between April 26 - June 7 & September 6 - October 25, 2022
- To Paris (CDG) on Sundays between April 24 - June 5 & September 4 - October 23, 2022
- To Gothenburg (GOT) on Sundays between May 30- June 6 & September 4 - October 23, 2022
Out of Boston
- To Iceland Keflavík (KEF) on Wednesdays between May 11 - June 8 & September 7 - October 26, 2022
- To Paris (CDG), Copenhagen (CPH), Berlin (BER), and London (STN) on Sundays between May 15 – June 5 & September 4 – October 23
- To Dublin (DUB) on Wednesdays between May 18 - June 8 & September 7 - October 26, 2022
- To Brussels (BRU) on Wednesdays between May 24 - June 8 & September 7 - October 26, 2022