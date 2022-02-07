Take 25% Off Fall Flights to Europe in This Airline's Valentine's Day Sale

Omicron has messed with travel plans, but if you're looking to make travel plans for later in the year, Play has a Valentine's Day sale that could be the jumping-off point for an adventure.

The Iceland-based budget airline that recently started flying out of the US will be running a sale that can land you 25% off your flights. The discount is available to book from February 14 to February 20. The travel dates are all over the place, varying based on both departure and destination with some restrictions on travel days.

The discount is valid on flights to Europe out of Boston, Baltimore, and New York Stewart in New Windsor, New York. Play just started servicing the latter of that trio. If you can work with the restrictions on the discounted flights, you can dig up flights to Reykjavik, Brussels, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Paris, Gothenburg, and Dublin.

Here's a breakdown of the destinations and flight dates for the departure cities.

Out of New York Stewart:

To Iceland Keflavik (KEF), Dublin (DUB), and Brussels (BRU) on Mondays between September 5 - October 24, 2022

To Berlin (BER), Copenhagen (CPH), and London (STN) on Tuesdays between September 6 - October 25, 2022

To Paris (CDG) and Gothenburg (GOT) on Sundays between September 4 - October 23, 2022

Out of Baltimore/Washington International:

To Iceland Keflavik (KEF) on Wednesdays between April 20 - June 8 & September 7 - October 26, 2022

To Dublin (DUB) on Mondays between May 2 - June 7 & September 5 - October 24, 2022

To Brussels (BRU) on Mondays between May 24 - June 7 & September 5 - October 24, 2022

To Berlin (BER), Copenhagen (CPH), and London (STN) on Tuesdays between April 26 - June 7 & September 6 - October 25, 2022

To Paris (CDG) on Sundays between April 24 - June 5 & September 4 - October 23, 2022

To Gothenburg (GOT) on Sundays between May 30- June 6 & September 4 - October 23, 2022

Out of Boston