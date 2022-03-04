This Airline Is Offering 33% Off Summer Flights to Iceland This Week

If we learned anything from D2: The Mighty Ducks, it's that Iceland is an excellent place to visit in the summer. Even Coach Bombay came into the movie needing to learn, "Greenland is covered with ice, and Iceland is very nice." (Though, that omits that Iceland is very snowy in the winter. Also, it's a great place to visit in the winter, as well.)

That means it's a good time to check out a new sale from Play, an Iceland-based budget airline that is just getting a foothold in the US. Through March 4, in celebration of Beer Day in Iceland, you can take 33% off round-trip (or one-way) flights to Reykjavik.

The airline is currently flying out of Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), and New York (SWF). It has also announced plans to begin flights to Europe from Orlando, but those bookings will not be part of this sale.

There are, of course, terms. Each of those departure cities has specific travel dates attached to them. Here's when that 33% off can be applied:

From Baltimore (BWI): April 20 through June 15, 2022

From Boston (BOS): May 11 through June 15, 2022

From New York (SWF): June 9, through June 15, 2022

The discount will automatically apply to your order. No code is required. As with any sale from a budget airline, be sure you sift through the fine print. Low-cost flights don't often include things like the ability to select your own seat or to bring more than a personal item on the plane. If you are, however, the kind of traveler who can pack light on your way to an adventure, you might just have an affordable opportunity to get over to Iceland. It's worth the trip to experience the Blue Lagoon, the Ring Road, or the awesome selection at 12 Tónar records.