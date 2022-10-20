This Flight Sale Gets You $199 One-Way Fares to Greece From New York

Play, a budget airline out of Iceland, started low-cost flights out of the US earlier this year. As it continues to expand, sales keep surfacing, dropping the already low fares even further.

This week, Play announced that it will begin to service Liverpool, England, and Athens, Greece. So, there is now another way to get to those locations if you're willing to fly without frills. To celebrate the new destinations, Play has announced a sale that will get you a $199 one-way flight from New York Stewart International Airport to Athens.

Through October 29, you can grab that low fare on one leg of your trip. Play is flying out of a few US cities, but the $199 tickets are only available from its one New York hub. However, that one-way discount is only applied if you're purchasing a round-trip flight.

If that is enticing, you can book that flight for travel from June 4 to 18, 2023, or September 3 to October 15, 2023.

With any budget airline, be sure to add up all the extras before purchasing your tickets. Play is a bit like Frontier or Spirit in the US. You're basically buying a seat on the plane and nothing else. Food will cost extra, picking your seat will cost extra, and bringing bags is going to cost you as well. It can look like a good deal, but those extras can rapidly raise the price. Nonetheless, if you're willing to skimp on some of the extras, Play can be an easy way to get to Europe without spending a ton of money, especially as airfares continue to rise right now.