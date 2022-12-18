Get 25% Off Flights to These 4 European Destinations in This One-Day Sale

Play, a budget airline from Iceland, is in the midst of trotting out 13 straight days of deals. Each day sees a new deal announced. On December 17, you could have grabbed a Play gift card at a 15% discount.

But that--assuming it is not currently December 17--is over, and we are looking ahead to other offers you can dig up. On December 18, it will offer 25% off a flight from the US to Dublin, Liverpool, Copenhagen, or Berlin. The deal only lasts 24 hours, ending at midnight ET. Those with a trip to Europe in the future will find the 25% offer on Play’s website.

It’s an alluring deal, in part, because Play’s fares are already much lower than most other airlines. However, because Play is a budget airline, the fare will not cover anything except a promise that it will take you to your final destination. You need to pay extra to pick your seat, bring bags, or get a meal.

When booking with any budget airline, it is always worth adding up those extras before purchasing. Either commit to going without some of those "extras" or figure out how much it will cost to check a bag and pick a seat next to a friend.

Still, if you’re ok flying without frills, you can get an impressive price on a flight to Europe on December 18.