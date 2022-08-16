You Can Win a Flight to Iceland with a Helicopter Ride Over its Erupting Volcano

Iceland's volcanic activity makes it a unique travel destination when they're erupting, and it is happening again as Fagradalsfjall erupts on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

Volcanic activity is an attraction for locals and tourists. There is something alluring about the beauty and danger of an active volcano. Play, the new low-cost airline out of Iceland, is offering a chance to win a flight to Iceland and a sightseeing helicopter trip over the erupting volcano.

Through August 23, you can enter into the giveaway that lands you round-trip airfare and a sightseeing helicopter trip. Of course, entering isn't without a little give and take. You have to sign up for Play's newsletter. And your chances aren't great since only one winner will be selected. But as Michael Scott said, you miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

If you win, you will get a pair of tickets flying out of one of the airline's three US hubs--Boston (BOS), Baltimore/Washington, DC (BWI), or New York Stewart (SWF). So, if you aren't near one of those east coast cities, you'll have to get yourself there. Still, a flight to Boston is more affordable than a flight to Reykjavik, even if you are flying aboard a budget airline.

The winner is getting the prize as a gift card, so you're able to decide when you take the trip for up to one year after you get it. Though, the volcano won't be erupting forever.