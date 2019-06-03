How 'Gloria' Became the St. Louis' Song & Why Every Keeps Saying 'Play Gloria!'

During the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, you may have noticed a new tradition blooming in St. Louis. Fans and players are yelling out "Play Gloria" and fans changing their name to Gloria on social media. It's because the Blues have taken to playing Laura Branigan's "Gloria" after home wins at the Enterprise Center. The Blues' win song had previously been "Runaround Sue," but that changed because of a rookie goaltender, superstition, and a bar in Philadelphia.
The Blues had been hovering near the bottom of the league, even hitting rock bottom at one point. Head coach Mike Yeo was fired in late November. Things weren't looking great. The team was on the road, about to play a January game in Philadelphia. Five players visited a private club called Jacks NYB to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Chicago Bears in the playoffs. Someone in the bar allegedly kept yelling to the DJ, "Play Gloria!" The DJ acquiesced during commercial breaks and the bar went crazy every time.
4 Inventions You Need to Up Your Camping Game
The players loved it. "Right there we decided we should play the song after our wins," defenseman Joel Edmundson told the Blues' official site.
The next night, Binnington, a rookie goaltender who has come under fire for racially-charged tweets, got a shutout win in his first NHL start. "We just happened to get a win the next day and made it our win song," Blues forward Robby Fabbri told the USA Today.
It was about this time that the team pulled off a massive reversal in the standings, and clawed its way back into playoff contention. Superstitions in sports being what they are, the song stuck and isn't going to change. Back in 1982, "Gloria" reached No. 2 on the charts. In 2019, thanks largely to the Blues, it hit as high as No. 37 on the iTunes charts.
The bar has embraced the Blues, playing the song after every Blues goal. The team has embraced it in a big way. The fans have embraced it. And, though Branigan died in 2004, her manager and official Twitter account have embraced its role in the Blues' run as well.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.