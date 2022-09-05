This Budget Airline Is Offering 25% Off Flights to Europe This Week

Labor Day sales are everywhere. Though, most are offering the chance to add more stuff to your home rather than serving up a memorable experience.

Play, a low-cost airline out of Iceland, has a Labor Day sale as well, but it's a deal that could lead to an adventure you won't forget. The budget airline is offering 25% off flights to Copenhagen, Paris, London, Brussels, Berlin, Dublin, and Iceland through September 7.

Though, of course, there is some fine print of which you should take note. The airline that only recently began flying out of the US only flies out of a few US airports. It currently books trips out of Boston (BOS), New York (SWF), and Washington, DC/Baltimore (BWI). Discounted fares can be found on flights taking off this fall and winter. You'll find the 25% off flights on trips from September through March 2023.

As with any budget airline, do the math before booking your getaway. The fares pretty much include a seat on the plane and nothing else. Extras--which aren't always extras on other airlines--carry a separate price tag. That includes luggage, selecting your seat, or getting a meal.

Nonetheless, if you can fly without the frills, you might be on your way to an impressively cheap flight to somewhere special.