These Are the 20 Games That Come Pre-Loaded on the New Playstation Classic

Playstation fans received some exciting news last month when Sony announced the new, miniature version of its signature '90s-era console, following in the footsteps of Nintendo's wildly popular retro offerings. Now, Sony is shining a bit more light on what to expect with the forthcoming PlayStation Classic by revealing the 20 classic game titles that will come pre-loaded on the device.
When the tiny console, which is identical to the original but half the size, hits shelves on December 3, it will come with 20 memorable games, each playable in their original PS1 formats. Sony previously announced five of the fan-favorites that would be included (Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms), but on Monday, the company unveiled the full list, which you can scope out below.
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director's Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
While the new console forgoes a functional disc drive like the original had when it came out 25 years ago (you'll be able to plug in and play any of the pre-loaded games), it does come with two old school-style PlayStation controllers, and connects to your TV via HDMI cable.
If the frenzy over Nintendo's similar retro offerings is any indication, the PlayStation Classic is almost certain to be a banner gift idea this holiday season. Hopefully, though, it'll be a little easier to get your hands on when it arrives in early December, but fortunately, you can avoid any potential madness by pre-ordering one right now for $99.99.
h/t The Verge
