All PlayStation 4 & 5 Owners Can Grab 10 Free Games, Including 'Horizon Zero Dawn'

Sony's Play at Home program will continue in the spring with the announcement that it is giving away Horizon Zero Dawn and nine other games for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR users. You don't even need a PlayStation Plus subscription to get them.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is going to be made available from April 19 to May 14. So, you'll need to drop a reminder in your calendar to grab those. Right now, you can grab Ratchet & Clank for free, which was the Play at Home free release earlier this month. If you have a PlayStation, you can still get it until March 31 at 8 pm PDT.

"This time our focus is a selection of free games from some of our top independent partners, and the previously announced extended trial offer for Funimation (or Wakanim) in the countries where they are available," President & CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan said in an update at the PlayStation blog.

Before Horizon Zero Dawn is made available, you can grab nine other games starting March 25. There are five available for PS4/PS5 and another four for PlayStation VR. Among that dump, you'll find Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, and The Witness for anyone with a console. For PlayStation VR, you'll get access to Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast. All of those will be available through April 22 at 8 pm PDT.