This Dream Internship Will Pay You to Travel Around the World

You can tell that travel is super-great because people spend a shitton of money to do it. But you, because you're smart and interesting and resourceful, are going to prove that that's actually for suckers -- and get paid to do it instead. And you won't even have to scam any millionaires.
You do, however, have to be a college student (or recent graduate) to apply to be the new intern for The Points Guy. The official name for the position is Travel and Rewards Intern, and you'll be flying around (including first class on Emirates), riding on trains, and staying in hotels on the Greek Isles and in the Singapore skyline all this summer. On top of that, you'll be accruing frequent flyer miles and hotel points the whole time, so you can siphon off this lifestyle for a bit after the internship ends.
Here are the requirements, according to office job description:
- Proficient writer.
- Skilled at social media.
- Photography and video experience.
- Fun and energetic video presence.
- Current college student or recent graduate (December 2018 or more recent).
- Doesn’t need to be a world traveler but somebody who is culturally aware and curious.
- Understanding of hotels, airplanes and general travel.
- Must be able to tell apart Cristal from Korbel, while blindfolded, or at least be willing to learn.
- Must be 21 or older to taste/review alcohol beverage products.
- Basic design knowledge is a plus. Does the hotel have crown molding or coffered ceilings?
As for pay, that'll depend on your qualifications and experience, but it will be above New York's minimum wage of $15/hour.
Apply here. Because getting paid is objectively better than paying.
Important Paris Travel Tips You Need to Know
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.