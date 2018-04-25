You Can Get Paid $20/Hour to Travel, Post on Instagram & Hang Out With Dogs

Internships generally aren't as terrible as they're made out to be. If anything, most are just dull and vaguely uncomfortable -- two words you'd never use to describe hanging out with dogs. And considering that hanging out dogs is exactly what you'll be doing for this new internship with The Points Guy, it might be one of the greatest of all time.
As the Points Pups summer intern, you'll be hanging out in the office with Miles, Hootie, and Swisher -- aka The Points Pups, aka three handsome French bulldogs -- and developing the brand's "social-media following and growing TPG‘s traveling pet content." There will be some actual work involved here as you "research first-hand what it’s like to travel with pets in today’s day and age," according to the official internship details. The internship will also involve traveling with dogs and generating and posting content for the @ThePointsPups Instagram. Considering you already spend your days taking pictures of dogs, you might as well get paid for it.
The pay, by the way, will be $20 an hour for 25 to 40 hours a week, if you're taking a more practical view of the situation.
Here's the list of qualifications they're looking for, per the listing:
- Social media savvy with plenty of experience using Instagram, Twitter and Facebook
- Major photography skills to capture our incredibly good looks (yes, Portrait Mode counts!)
- A pet lover and dog whisperer
- Veterinary education experience is a bonus
- Work out of our Flatiron District office in NYC
- 18+ years old and able to legally work in the US
If that sounds like you, and you have a disturbingly high tolerance for dog-related puns, email your resume plus a short video that explains why you're perfect for the job to thepointspups@thepointsguy.com by May 15. And you'll find out if you've got the gig by Memorial Day Weekend.
Even if you don't get it, though, you can still enjoy the dog pictures that'll come from it, so it's not a total loss.
