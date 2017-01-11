News

Pokémon Go Is Coming to the Apple Watch, in Case Anyone Still Cares About Either One

By Published On 09/07/2016 By Published On 09/07/2016
Pokemon Go Apple Watch
Apple.com Screenshot
More From iPhone Palooza

related

The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget

related

Watching an iPhone 7 Get Covered in Rubber Is Bizarrely Satisfying

related

9 Ridiculously Useful iOS 10 Features You Probably Haven't Noticed Yet

related

There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

In case you're one of the die-hards still working to fill out your Pokédex in Pokémon Gothere's good news: your favorite game is now coming to the Apple Watch. Ya know, if you still care about that, too.

In the Apple Special Event on Wednesday, Sep. 7, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Niantic, Inc. CEO John Hanke announced the game's arrival to the wrist-based technology. Previously, the game was only available on mobile devices, but the announcement came as part of the reveal on Apple Watch 2. While a Apple Watch has the game open, you'll be able to see how many calories you've burned, what Pokémon are nearby, and you'll get alerts when Pokémon pop up or a Poké stop is in your vicinity.

Along with the big device launch, the details in the keynote event also revealed Pokémon Go has been downloaded 500 million times. That's a lot of times. The news also shot Nintendo stock up about 6% on Wednesday, from a previous close of $28.20 to $36.55, just since the Apple Event began. This happened, of course, despite previous news that Nintendo doesn't own Pokémon Go, but rather, just "a 32 percent stake in The Pokémon Company, who markets and licenses the Pokémon brand."

But hey, whatever. If you're one of the several-dozen people still sporting an Apple Watch or jonesing for the Apple Watch 2, and you somehow intersect in the Venn diagram of people who still play Pokémon Go, congratulations: you're the most niche nerd out there with lots of time and money to burn.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor. He's still chugging along on Pokémon Go at Level 23, but only has 93 Pokémon, which really sucks. Follow him @ryanrcraggs.

Other Stuff You'll Like In iPhone Palooza

related

READ MORE
Everything You Need to Know About the New Apple Watch 2
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
We Tested the New iPhone Camera, and It Still Can't Beat the Samsung Galaxy
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
All the Best Features in the New iOS 10
iPhonepalooza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like