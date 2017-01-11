Pokémon Go Is Coming to the Apple Watch, in Case Anyone Still Cares About Either One

In case you're one of the die-hards still working to fill out your Pokédex in Pokémon Go, there's good news: your favorite game is now coming to the Apple Watch. Ya know, if you still care about that, too.

In the Apple Special Event on Wednesday, Sep. 7, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Niantic, Inc. CEO John Hanke announced the game's arrival to the wrist-based technology. Previously, the game was only available on mobile devices, but the announcement came as part of the reveal on Apple Watch 2. While a Apple Watch has the game open, you'll be able to see how many calories you've burned, what Pokémon are nearby, and you'll get alerts when Pokémon pop up or a Poké stop is in your vicinity.