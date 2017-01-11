Pokémon Go Is Coming to the Apple Watch, in Case Anyone Still Cares About Either One

In case you're one of the die-hards still working to fill out your Pokédex in Pokémon Go, there's good news: your favorite game is now coming to the Apple Watch. Ya know, if you still care about that, too.
In the Apple Special Event on Wednesday, Sep. 7, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Niantic, Inc. CEO John Hanke announced the game's arrival to the wrist-based technology. Previously, the game was only available on mobile devices, but the announcement came as part of the reveal on Apple Watch 2. While a Apple Watch has the game open, you'll be able to see how many calories you've burned, what Pokémon are nearby, and you'll get alerts when Pokémon pop up or a Poké stop is in your vicinity.
Along with the big device launch, the details in the keynote event also revealed Pokémon Go has been downloaded 500 million times. That's a lot of times. The news also shot Nintendo stock up about 6% on Wednesday, from a previous close of $28.20 to $36.55, just since the Apple Event began. This happened, of course, despite previous news that Nintendo doesn't own Pokémon Go, but rather, just "a 32 percent stake in The Pokémon Company, who markets and licenses the Pokémon brand."
But hey, whatever. If you're one of the several-dozen people still sporting an Apple Watch or jonesing for the Apple Watch 2, and you somehow intersect in the Venn diagram of people who still play Pokémon Go, congratulations: you're the most niche nerd out there with lots of time and money to burn.