Pokémon Go Is Offering New Bonuses Because It Desperately Wants You Back

Pikachu, Ivysaur, Jigglypuff -- these are just a few of the many innocent Pokémon you've sadly been neglecting since you've either stopped playing Pokémon Go or play it significantly less than you did three months ago. While the game's developer has attempted to make the game exciting again with minor updates, a new Halloween "event" promising special bonuses appears to be a desperate attempt to get you back and throwing Poké Balls again.

As explained in a report by Business Insider, Pokémon Go will launch its first-ever seasonal event on Wednesday, October 25th, for Halloween, complete with several festive perks like significantly bigger candy rewards and an increase in some psychic and ghost Pokémon sightings like Ghastly, Drowzee, Golbat, and others. It might be cooler outside, but it sounds like this week is as good a time as ever to fire up the app and wander around your neighborhood in search of the animated creatures again.