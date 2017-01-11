Pokémon Go Is Offering New Bonuses Because It Desperately Wants You Back

Pikachu, Ivysaur, Jigglypuff -- these are just a few of the many innocent Pokémon you've sadly been neglecting since you've either stopped playing Pokémon Go or play it significantly less than you did three months ago. While the game's developer has attempted to make the game exciting again with minor updates, a new Halloween "event" promising special bonuses appears to be a desperate attempt to get you back and throwing Poké Balls again.
As explained in a report by Business Insider, Pokémon Go will launch its first-ever seasonal event on Wednesday, October 25th, for Halloween, complete with several festive perks like significantly bigger candy rewards and an increase in some psychic and ghost Pokémon sightings like Ghastly, Drowzee, Golbat, and others. It might be cooler outside, but it sounds like this week is as good a time as ever to fire up the app and wander around your neighborhood in search of the animated creatures again.
Here's everything you can expect see and get during the special event:
- Because it's Halloween, Pokémon Go is doubling the amount of candy you get when you catch, hatch, and transfer a Pokémon. Specifically, every time you catch a Pokémon, you'll receive six candies for that specific creature instead of the usual three. When you transfer a Pokémon to Professor Willow, you'll get two candies.
- If you have a Buddy Pokemon set, you'll earn four candies for it instead of just one.
- Finally, the Halloween-themed promotion will include significantly more encounters with seven Pokémon -- Zubat, Golbat, Ghastly, Haunter, Gengar, Drowzee, and Hypno -- everywhere you go. Yes, you read that right: there will somehow be more Zubat sightings than there are now. Wonderful.
All said, the event isn't the big and exciting feature it'll take to get you playing the game on the regular again, but playing a bit during the week-long Halloween celebration could be a good opportunity to stock up on candy that could be useful when the game (hopefully) gets exciting again. If you can tolerate the all the damn Zubats, that is.
