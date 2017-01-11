Pokémon Go's New 'Buddy' Feature Lets You Team Up with Your Favorite Pokémon

OK, let's be honest, folks: Pokémon Go just isn't nearly as fun and exciting as it was, say, a month and a half ago. Millions of players have already given up on the game, likely thanks to longstanding issues and because catching Pidgey after Pidgey after Pidgey can quickly get old. But soon, an update to the game will bring a new feature that could dramatically change the way you play.

Pokémon Go developer, Niantic Labs, said the game's next software update will include a new "Buddy Pokémon experience" feature that will finally allow you to choose your favorite Pokémon and basically become best friends with them -- you know, just like Ash and Pikachu. Most importantly, choosing a Pokémon buddy will allow you to earn unique rewards in the game; for example, walking a certain distance will earn you candy towards evolving your buddy Pokémon. So, if you're still 364 candy away from evolving your Magikarp to a Gyarados, the new feature could be particularly helpful.