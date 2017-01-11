News

Pokémon Go's New 'Buddy' Feature Lets You Team Up with Your Favorite Pokémon

By Published On 09/04/2016 By Published On 09/04/2016
Pokémon Go/Facebook

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

OK, let's be honest, folks: Pokémon Go just isn't nearly as fun and exciting as it was, say, a month and a half ago. Millions of players have already given up on the game, likely thanks to longstanding issues and because catching Pidgey after Pidgey after Pidgey can quickly get old. But soon, an update to the game will bring a new feature that could dramatically change the way you play. 

Pokémon Go developer, Niantic Labs, said the game's next software update will include a new "Buddy Pokémon experience" feature that will finally allow you to choose your favorite Pokémon and basically become best friends with them -- you know, just like Ash and Pikachu. Most importantly, choosing a Pokémon buddy will allow you to earn unique rewards in the game; for example, walking a certain distance will earn you candy towards evolving your buddy Pokémon. So, if you're still 364 candy away from evolving your Magikarp to a Gyarados, the new feature could be particularly helpful. 

Although the company provided only a few details on how the buddy system will work, screenshots included with the announcement reveal how your buddy Pokémon will appear next to your Trainer avatar, both on the profile page and on the main screen. Perhaps best of all, you'll be able to choose a new buddy Pokémon from your collection whenever you want. 

Unfortunately, Niantic made no mention of when the update will be available for download, but for anyone itching to be completely distracted while walking again, it couldn't come sooner. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't wait to train his Magikarp into a beast. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Starbucks' 'Baby Vomit' Drink Sounds Awful, But You Should Try It

related

READ MORE
This Story About a Disney Mascot Making Magic for Two Orphaned Little Girls Will Make You Cry

related

READ MORE
This Creepy As Hell Ghost Has Eyes That Follow You Everywhere

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like