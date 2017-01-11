'Pokémon Go' Is Offering Special Thanksgiving Bonuses to Help Distract You from Family

Between all the time you'll be stuck traveling and trying to dodge "quality" family time this Thanksgiving, dusting off Pokémon Go seems like a no-brainer move to get you through the holiday weekend. But if that's not enough to get you tossing Poke Balls again, the game's developer is launching another desperate attempt to lure you back: a special Thanksgiving event with in-game bonuses.

Following the success of the Pokémon Go Halloween special last month, Niantic Labs announced a similar event for Thanksgiving on Monday, promising significant bonuses as incentives to play this week, you know, instead of hanging out with your aunt who still calls it "pokey-man." That is, from November 23rd through November 30th, you'll score double XP and double Stardust when completing actions in the game. Here's the full announcement via Facebook: