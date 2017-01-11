News

'Pokémon Go' Is Offering Special Thanksgiving Bonuses to Help Distract You from Family

By Published On 11/21/2016 By Published On 11/21/2016
Niantic Labs

Between all the time you'll be stuck traveling and trying to dodge "quality" family time this Thanksgiving, dusting off Pokémon Go seems like a no-brainer move to get you through the holiday weekend. But if that's not enough to get you tossing Poke Balls again, the game's developer is launching another desperate attempt to lure you back: a special Thanksgiving event with in-game bonuses

Following the success of the Pokémon Go Halloween special last month, Niantic Labs announced a similar event for Thanksgiving on Monday, promising significant bonuses as incentives to play this week, you know, instead of hanging out with your aunt who still calls it "pokey-man." That is, from November 23rd through November 30th, you'll score double XP and double Stardust when completing actions in the game. Here's the full announcement via Facebook:

Sure, the ability to score double XP and double Stardust isn't quite as exciting as the Halloween event perks, but the extras will certainly help with maxing out your beastly Exeggutor or finally -- finally -- earning the 100,000 XP you need to graduate your trainer from Level 22 to Level 23. Just don't be that asshole who posts a screenshot of Snorlax next to the turkey and other dishes at your Thanksgiving dinner table. That's just rude.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and might have to dust off his Poke Balls for this (that sounds so wrong, sorry not sorry). Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

